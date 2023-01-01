HALL, Chase



Chase Allen Hall, 35, passed away on December 23, 2022 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.



Chase was born in Richmond, Virginia to Patricia Lee Hall and Leslie Mark Hall on October 15, 1987. His family moved to Marietta, Georgia in 1992. He graduated from Sprayberry High School where he was an accomplished artist and varsity swimmer. He became an EMT at the age of 18 and later a paramedic. He worked for over 10 years in Emergency Medical Services which ignited his voracious passion and curiosity for medicine and fed his love of caring for others. He met his wife, Emma, while studying to become a paramedic and they later married on May 18, 2013 at her family's farm in Batesville, Georgia. Chase graduated from Mercer University with his BSN and began his career in nursing at Piedmont Hospital CVICU and later transitioned to Grady Memorial Hospital CVICU. Chase was excited to join Emma at Grady where she has worked for the past five years in the SICU. Chase and Emma have three beautiful children: Eve, Hamilton ("Ham"), and Lucas.



Chase had a sweet and full heart that he shared openly with everyone. He loved fiercely and totally. Chase's unwavering charisma brought joy to everyone around him. Family was always his top priority; his love for his mother, his wife Emma, and their three children was an inspiration to all who knew him. There is no love more blind than his love for "his people" as he only saw their beauty and strengths. He was creative, a dreamer and a deep thinker who strove for excellence in all he did.



He had unadulterated and abundant laughter, which he always spread to those around him. Chase was the ultimate host and made sure that all were included. He always put in the work, whether he was cooking a fabulous meal or caring for a critically ill patient. He chose a career that was impossibly challenging, to help and serve others in their worst moments. He was an avid fisherman, seeking comfort and solace in nature. It was therapeutic to him, and he loved sharing this passion with his children. There was no better hug than a bear hug from Chase Hall. His warmth and sincerity were a constant source of comfort and love.



Chase is survived by his wife, Emma Hust Hall; his children, Eve Caroline, Hamilton Patrick and Lucas William; his mother, Patricia Lee Hall; his father-in-law, Andrew Bassett (Mary Wilson) Stanley; his brother Jeremy Ryan (Kristin Alison) Hall; his sisters-in-law, Caroline Parrott Hust and Julie Stanley (Christopher) Knoizen; his nephews, Palmer Robert Hall and Bennett Chase Hall; and his niece, Summer Kerry Knoizen.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 at noon at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Chapel at 4550 Peachtree Rd, NE in Brookhaven, Georgia. The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to be with us. A link will be available on the website.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Trees Atlanta, or a new initiative The IV Program (Interrupting Gun Violence in Youth and Young Adults). Donations in memory of Chase Hall to The IV Program can be made via The Stanley Family Foundation at 1250 South Denning Drive #229 Winter Park, FL 32789. Contact stanleyff@me.com for more information.



