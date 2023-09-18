Hall, Call

Obituaries
1 hour ago
HALL, Carl Wallace

Carl W. Hall, age 86, of Atlanta past away peacefully at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, on September 15, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Tripp) Hall; sons, Carl Michael Hall and Victor Rivers; grandsons, Carl Matthew Hall and Carlton Rivers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home of Atlanta, Georgia, 1-6 PM, on September 21.

Services will be held at Hunter Hill First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia, 11:00 AM, on September 22.

He will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery immediately following the service.

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

