Hall, Bobbie

1 hour ago

HALL, Bobbie Sue

Ms. Bobbie Sue Hall of Marietta, GA, entered into rest on July 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Sunday, July 24, 2022 12-6 PM. Family Hour and Wake from 2-3 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

