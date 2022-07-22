HALL, Bobbie Sue
Ms. Bobbie Sue Hall of Marietta, GA, entered into rest on July 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Sunday, July 24, 2022 12-6 PM. Family Hour and Wake from 2-3 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks