HALL, Bobbie Sue



Ms. Bobbie Sue Hall of Marietta, GA, entered into rest on July 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Sunday, July 24, 2022 12-6 PM. Family Hour and Wake from 2-3 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



