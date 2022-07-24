HALL, Beverly Susan



(Aug. 30, 1951 – June 4, 2022)



Beverly Susan Hall was born to Ralph Hall and Martha Payton Hall at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on August 30, 1951. She grew up in Rome, Georgia and graduated as the valedictorian of Rome High School (now West Rome) in 1969. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society at Emory University, and was one of few women to graduate in 1975 from the University of Georgia School of Law. She briefly practiced law in Atlanta before marrying Charles R. Beaudrot, Jr. in 1979 and raising their two children. During the years that she was a mother of young children, Beverly was active in the Junior League of Atlanta. She later opened one of the first yoga studios in the Atlanta area.



Beverly had a gorgeous singing voice and was happiest when sharing it. She sang in community and church choirs for much of her life and later developed deep friendships with fellow singers at McKinnon's Louisiane Restaurant. She was an intense scrabble player and skillful at crossword puzzles. She had a keen eye for antiques and loved interior decorating. Beverly lived in the Atlanta area until moving to Seattle in 2014, after her first grandchild was born. In Seattle she enjoyed spending time with her family and neighbors, walking along the coastline near her home, listening to classic rock and roll, and treasure hunting in antique stores.



Beverly passed away on June 4, 2022 from a pulmonary embolism that developed after breaking her shoulder in a fall. She is predeceased by her father, mother, and sister, Marsha Dodson. Beverly is survived by her brother, David Phillip "Phil" Hall of Rome, Georgia; her two children, Charles Nicholas "Nick" Beaudrot of Seattle, Washington and Lydia Beaudrot Read of Houston, Texas; and her four grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Cannon Chapel on the Emory University Campus. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sound Generations https://soundgenerations.org located in Seattle, WA.

