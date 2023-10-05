HALL, Betty Joan
Age 89, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed on October 2, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Tom M. Wages Funeral Home-Lawrenceville.
Funeral Home Information
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA
30046
