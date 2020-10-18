HALEY, Susan On the morning of September 9, 2020, Jesus Christ called to her heavenly home, Susan Haley (91 years old) of Atlanta, GA. Susan joins her husband of 67 years, George William (Bill), who preceded her in death this past Christmas, December 25, 2019. Susan was born in Ensley (Birmingham), Alabama in 1929. She moved to Atlanta when she was 16 years old. Following several years as a student at Georgia State, she enjoyed working as the secretarial assistant to Dr. Horace Sturgis in the Associate Registrar's office at Georgia Tech. Following Bill's graduation in architecture at Tech, Bill and Susan were married in 1952. Fortunately, for this young couple, Bill was called to active duty service for the Air Force Reserves in Moulins, France in 1954. They started out their marriage with a unique opportunity to make new friends and explore Europe in the mid-fifties. Bill and Susan were always together sharing lots of laughter and wonderful moments with those they loved so deeply. Special friendships were made along the way that lasted a lifetime from their years in the Air Force, through George's architectural career, the fellowship of congregations at Northside Alliance and First Baptist Church, and of course, childhood friends who they met when they were teenagers. God blessed them with a special bond of love and devotion to each other and to their family until the end of their earthly lives at 91 years of age. They truly enjoyed sharing their life as man and wife -- mom and dad and making the most of each day God gave them to make a difference in every life they touched. Bill and Susan are survived by their two children, Dr. Ken Haley of Clarkesville, GA (wife Sharon Haley) and Alaine Haley of Annapolis, MD; their grandchildren, Andrea Williams (husband Chris Williams) of Atlanta, GA and Josh Haley of Cumming, GA and their great-granddaughter, Caroline Williams. Susan will be interned beside her husband at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA where they will be together again in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. In honor of her life, please support your charity of choice in whatever way you choose. The work of Disabled Veterans National Foundation (www.dvnf.org), Macular Degeneration Research (brightfocus.org/stopAMD) and Wears Valley Ranch (www.wvr.org) have been especially significant to the Haley family.



