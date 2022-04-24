HALE, Sadie



Sadie Wilson Hale, 95, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Dalton, GA.



Born in Dalton, GA, on February 25, 1927, Mrs. Hale was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Annie Lee Wilson. She was married to the late Doyle C. Hale and was also preceded in death by her siblings, Buddy Wilson and Sue Westbrook and granddaughters, Ava and Sadie Hale.



After their marriage in 1946, Sadie and Doyle moved to Atlanta where they raised their 3 sons. Once the children were of age, she worked for Rich's/Lenox Mens store for 14 years. After transfers to Houston and Chicago, they returned to Dalton where she enjoyed her family, friends, bridge and many trips all over the United States. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church and later moved her membership to Dalton First United Methodist.



Survivors include two sisters, Billie Ann Osborn and Nancy Edmonds of Dalton, GA; three sons, David Hale (Pat) of Roswell, GA, Sam Hale (Sue) of Sandy Springs, GA, James Hale (Diana) of Ocala, FL; eight grandchildren, Chris Hale (Heather), Jenna Venghaus (Tim), James Hale, Adam Hale, Ashley Cox (Greg), Adam Smith (Leah), Jessica Shugart, Sarah Parker (Adam); twelve great-grandchildren, Hazel and Willa Hale, Walter and Josie Venghaus, Jackson and Wyatt Cox, Leighton and Hayden Smith, Madelyn, Pressley and Judah Shugart, Charlie and Caydence Carpentier, Abby, Cam and Rylee Parker.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Dalton First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 until 11 AM in the Atrium. A private interment will take place at West Hill Cemetery.

