HALE, Michael Thomas



Michael Thomas Hale of Atlanta passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, at the age of 64, after a long illness. He was born December 1, 1958 in Atlanta to parents, William Lee Hale and Linnie Hobbs Hale. He is survived by siblings, Leigh Hale Welch (Spencer), Bill Hale Jr. (Courtney), Joy Schultz Hovis (Bill), Deborah Schultz Lemoine, Fred Schultz (Marcia), Andrew Schultz (Jenny); and 14 nieces and nephews. Early in his life, Mike was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritus. He never let it get him down and fought to stay active and normal. He was one of the lucky native Atlantans who grew up in a carefree world exploring Chastain Park and Buckhead. He graduated Northside High School and then attended University of Georgia where he cultivated his love and devotion to the Georgia Bulldogs. He made many lifelong friends during his time at UGA. His favorite part of football season was always the Florida vs. Georgia game in Jacksonville which he attended faithfully.



His other true passion was fishing and he was most happy on the dock of Barbour Island on the Georgia Coast catching the "Grand Slam". Although his physical limitations became more acute as he aged, he maintained his sense of spirit and adventure. He was often out and about in his electric wheelchair meeting new friends along the way. He loved his family and enjoyed keeping up with his many nieces and nephews. He was member of Saint Benedict's Episcopal Church and looked forward to Sunday church services. He will be missed by many, but we are all happy that he has now truly "Gone Fishing". A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Sandy Springs, February 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Benedict's Episcopal Church or The Shepherd Spinal Center.

