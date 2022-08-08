HALE, Jane Craig



Jane Craig Hale, age 87, of Alpharetta, Georgia went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 5, 2022, while at home surrounded by her family. Jane was born June 2, 1935 in Greenfield, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Bessie Craig. She graduated from Silver Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, Illinois in 1957 as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an Emergency Room Nurse in San Diego out of college and years later at Northside Hospital, where she retired in 1999 after 25 years. Jane met and married David Hale of Dublin, Virginia in 1958 in San Diego. They had four children before moving to Florida where they had two more, eventually moving to Alpharetta, Georgia in 1969. Jane and David have been faithful members of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, leading in ministries and supporting their church and community for over 50 years. They lived out the scripture "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it." Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Craig; brothers, Bob Craig (Betty), David Craig (Marilyn) and Tom Craig. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, David; six children, David Hale Jr. (Mary), Mike Hale (Lisa), Linda Witcher (Mike), Lisa Soucie (Skip), Vicky Flowers (Michael) and Becky Hale (George); fourteen grandchildren, David Hale (Megan), Morgan Steed (Eric), Matt Hale (Allie), Maddie Hale, Katie Hale, Whitney Leet (Matt), Trip Soucie, Hale Soucie (Erin), Connor Soucie (Mary), Sawyer Soucie (Natalie), Kayla Hicks (Darrell), Myka Flowers (Rebecca), Grace Hale and Porter Hale; nine great-grandchildren, Calder, Amelie, Jackson, Hannah, Payton, Colton, Oliver, Eleanor and Clara Jane; sister-in-law, Norma Craig; and many nieces and nephews. Jane's lifelong mission in her own words: "Dear Lord, allow me to love more deeply and lead more gently" and "My fervent prayer is that all my beautiful family will claim Jesus as their Savior and we will spend eternity together with Jesus in Heaven." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 13, at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 PM until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.



