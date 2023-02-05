Hale, Diana

HALE (DONNENWIRTH), Diana Joan



Diana Joan Donnenwirth Hale passed from this life on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the age of 90. Diana was born on the 24th of August, 1932, to Lillian Messmer Donnenwirth and William Donnenwirth in Bayonne, New Jersey. A vivacious child and quick learner in the Shirley Temple era, she spent her childhood years as a performer working on numerous radio shows including "Coast to Coast on a Bus", advertising (as a Campbell Soup model) and even a movie ("Backyard Broadcast") in New York. She also performed in War Bonds shows during WWII. Tragically, her father passed away when Diana was only 9, and Lillian and Diana had to manage on their own. As a result, Diana often went into New York alone on a bus for auditions and jobs, and became very self-reliant.



As her beautiful, rich singing voice developed, she won a part in "Street Scene" where she met Langston Hughes, who kindly gave her an autographed book of his poetry. As an older teen and adult, her singing voice and dancing skills won her parts in musical theater in New York, including a 1954 revival of "Showboat" with Burl Ives, numerous summer stock productions in upstate New York, and "Meet Me in St. Louis" with the St. Louis opera. She also did early television for NBC in New York.



While traveling with a show in the winter of 1953 in Detroit, she met the love of her life, Frank J. B. Hale. It was love at first sight. The couple were married in March of 1954 and lived in the greater New York area. Diana retired from the theater when her first child was born in 1956. Diana and Frank enjoyed a full life as a second daughter and then a son were born, moving to homes in Montvale, New Jersey, and then Pines Lake, New Jersey. Car trips to visit Frank's parents in Florida always included Diana's singing along the way.



In 1970 Frank retired early, sold his business, and the family moved to Deerfield Beach, Florida. Here Diana and Frank entered the world of ocean sail boating when Frank started a boat brokerage. The couple soon acquired a 42' Tahitian Ketch in which they took several memorable family trips. They also joined the Navy League in Ft. Lauderdale and attended or hosted many events for visiting ships from the US and British Navy. They made friends among the officers that lasted a lifetime.



In 1976 Diana and Frank moved to an 80-acre farm in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains near Murphy, North Carolina. They named the property Running Horse Farm. Diana loved her view of the Smoky Mountains, large vegetable garden, the beautiful birds she fed in her yard, and the many dogs, cats and horses she had over the years. Diana and Frank hosted old friends from the Navy League, as well as many relatives. She often sang in her kitchen while canning tomatoes or peaches. Diana also dabbled in her old profession, becoming a radio host at the local radio station and holding two one-woman revues (sell outs) of Broadway music at the Campbell Folk School in nearby Brasstown, North Carolina. When satellite TV first emerged, it was Diana who ran the very large dish they needed to pick up more than 3 TV stations. She and Frank lived happily at Running Horse Farm through their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2004 and on until Frank's passing in 2010. After Frank's death Diana moved several times to be closer to her adult children, including to Atlanta in late 2010, to New Jersey in 2015 and finally to Texas in 2019.



Diana leaves to remember her three adult children, Wendy Hale-Erlich (Robert Erlich), Betsy Hale Ramsey (Timothy Ramsey) and Frank "Hank" Hale (Mariah Anzaldo Hale); and 6 grandchildren, Benjamin Ramsey, Diana Ramsey, John Erlich, Hannah Hale, Nathan Hale, and Sophie Hale. She will be interred at a later date with her beloved Frank at Old Martin's Creek Cemetery, in a plot with a view of the mountains they both loved.



