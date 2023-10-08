HAISTEN, Sandra Davis



Sandra Davis Haisten went to be with her Lord Saturday, September 30, 2023. Sandra was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all that met her. With strength, grace and optimism she had waged a ten-year struggle with Alzheimer's.



Sandra was born in Louisville, Mississippi, October 7, 1938 to James Lloyd Davis and Imogene Gordy Davis. Her early childhood days were spent growing up in both Louisville and Jackson, Mississippi, where her father had his law practice. At the outbreak of the Korean conflict in 1950, her Dad accepted a call to assist his country and joined the Judge Advocate General Corps. The family moved from Louisville, Mississippi to Burlingame, California to Denver, Colorado and then settled in Atlanta, Georgia, the summer of 1953. These were the days that Sandra would lovingly refer to as herself as an 'Army Brat'.



Upon arriving in Atlanta, Sandra entered Northside High School, graduating in 1956. She quickly developed a long list of friends, many who remained an active part of her life. Upon completing their college ventures, a group decided they wanted to actively keep in touch with one another. They have met monthly (with a slight COVID interruption) until this day. Known as the "No-Bridge Club" they have maintained an unbreakable bond.



After high school, Sandra attended The University of Georgia, where she pursued a BFA in English and joined the Phi Mu sorority. Sandra's interest in photography led her to joining The Pandora (University of Georgia's yearly annual), where she held the role of Picture Editor for the 1957-58 school year. During this same year Harry Haisten was appointed as the Sports Editor. Harry and Sandra shared an office and developed a fast friendship. By the end of the school year she was sporting Harry's KA pin. They continued working together on the 1958-59 Pandora. After Harry graduated in 1959, to spend a year in the U.S. Coast Guard, he left Sandra who became the 1960 Pandora's Editor. Sandra graduated in 1960, Harry returned from the Coast Guard, and December 27, 1960 they married at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.



Following her college graduation, Sandra taught English at Cross Keys High School. She then went on to focus her career in the printing industry, where she worked at both Conger Printing and Tucker Castleberry Printing. She juggled being a full-time working mother with a rich life full of travel, gardening (Master Gardener), sewing, cooking, reading and community involvement. Sandra was a member of Circa 38, Atlanta Music Club, Planters Garden Club, DAR, Contemporary Art Study Group, Capital City Women's Golf Association, Atlanta Women's Book Club and served as an elder at North Avenue Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Harry Gilbert Haisten; her son, Matthew Lloyd Haisten; her daughter, Travis Haisten Clifton; her son-in-law, Mark Sterling Clifton; her granddaughter, Mallen Elizabeth Clifton. She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Pierce Haisten (1964). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 3:00 PM, at North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia. A reception at the church will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations that have meant so much to both Sandra and Harry: North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA, 30308 - https://www.napc.org/ ; Emory University School of Nursing Integrated Memory Care, Office of Gift Accounting, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 2400, MS: 0970-001-9AA, Atlanta, GA, 30322 - https://www.nursing.emory.edu/initiatives/integrated-memory-care-clinic





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com