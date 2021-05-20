ajc logo
Hairston, Leonard

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HAIRSTON, Leonard

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Leonard W. Hairston will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 AM in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12 Noon-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045, 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences.

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

