HAIRSTON, Leonard



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Leonard W. Hairston will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 AM in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12 Noon-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045, 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences.

