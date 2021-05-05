<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687855-01_0_0000687855-01-1_20210505.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687855-01_0_0000687855-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HAIRSTON, Gregory Leon<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Gregory Leon Hairston of Union City, GA passed away April 28, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Gary Dean, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Walter and Loretta Hairston; sister, Jocelyn Hairston; and a host of family and friends. Today, public viewing from <br/><br/>1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. <br/><br/>Services will be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLMurrayBrothers.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>