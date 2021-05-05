ajc logo
X

Hairston, Gregory

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687855-01_0_0000687855-01-1_20210505.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687855-01_0_0000687855-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HAIRSTON, Gregory Leon<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Gregory Leon Hairston of Union City, GA passed away April 28, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Gary Dean, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Walter and Loretta Hairston; sister, Jocelyn Hairston; and a host of family and friends. Today, public viewing from <br/><br/>1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. <br/><br/>Services will be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLMurrayBrothers.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Murray Brothers Funeral Home</p>

<p>1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>30331</p>

<p>https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top