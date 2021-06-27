HAIRSTON, Donald



Donald Austin Hairston, Sr. resident of Forsyth County, Georgia and native son of one of the founding families of DeKalb County, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 86, at home surrounded by family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Johns Creek United Methodist Church 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at home 7035 Windsor Hill Passage, Suwanee, GA 30024 (enter at 5355 Laurel Oak Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024).



Don will be laid to rest in the historic Decatur Cemetery joining his family and ancestors including Revolutionary Colonel James McNeill at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell Street, Decatur, GA 30030.



In lieu of flowers, please mail contributions to The Piedmont Bank 1045 Peachtree Parkway Cumming, GA 30041 payable to "Don Hairston Memorial Fund".



Don is survived by his wife, Joyce C. Hairston; their daughter, Joycelyn Hairston, and their son, Donald Austin Hairston, Jr.; as well as his two favorites, his grandsons, Morgan McNeill Maynard and Miles Champion Maynard; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Don was son of Burgess Towers Hairston and Katherine Louise Austin Hairston. Don was brother of William "Billy" Burgess Hairston and Jerry Towers Hairston. His paternal grandparents were William Towers Hairston and Ethel Burgess Hairston. His maternal grandparents were Daniel Elmer Austin, Sr., and



Elizabeth "Bessie" Morgan Austin.

