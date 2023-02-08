X
HAIGHT, Richard Montrose "Monty"

Colonel (Ret.) Richard Montrose "Monty" Haight, 75, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. Monty was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, graduated from Allen Park High School and joined the Army in 1966. Monty attended Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA. He was commissioned as a 2LT in 1967, a 1LT in 1969 and served 1 year in Vietnam. He earned a B.S. in Management & Supervision and Journalism in 1986, from Central Michigan University, and Graduated from the Army War College in 1990. Monty is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carla; daughters, Stacie Connerty (Jason) and Jennifer Brody; and his grandchildren who belovedly referred to him as Geepa: Jacob, Lily, Huntly, Owen, Annabella and Laurel; and his ex-wife, Maria; and a host of other family members. He also left behind two rescue cats Ana and Kristoff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Huntly Haight and Jean Bowers Haight.

The family invites you to attend the Celebration of Life to be held at Petite Violette located at 2948 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, the 18 of February. Military Honors will be presented at 2:15. Family and friends are welcome to share memories beginning at 2:30. Refreshments will be served. We would be honored if you would wear something blue which is the only color Monty could see and was therefore his favorite color. Flowers are gratefully declined, donations may be made in his honor to The Wounded Warrior Project. An inurnment ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in 2024.

