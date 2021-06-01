HAHN, Monte



It is with deep saddness that we announce the passing of Monte Josiah Hahn, 21, of Alpharetta, who passed on May 19, 2021 as the result of a tragic skateboarding accident. Monte was born on September 22, 1999 in Macon, Georgia to Deliha (Payne) and Justin Hahn. He was a student at Oglethorpe University and just finished his junior year. Generous in life and in death, Monte had designated himself an organ donor in order to save as many lives as possible at his passing. While living in Macon, Monte attended Alexander II and First Presbyterian Day School before moving to the Atlanta area where he graduated from Roswell High School. He was a member of the National Honor Society. While in high school Monte played basketball, ran track at Roswell High and with The Titians Running Club. Monte was the member of Oglethorpe University Track team. He was a member of college ministries at The Living Room of Buckhead Church. Monte was a creative entrepreneur and artist who enjoyed photography, painting custom shoes and at a very young age was the CEO and designer of his clothing brand, Rockwell. You could find him behind the lens of his camera, on a skateboard and loving his people hard. Monte is survived by his parents, Justin and Deliha Hahn; sister, Ava Grace Hahn of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandparents, Denise Rutledge and Bill and Karen Hahn of Macon, Georgia and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. He left a legacy of unconditional love with his girlfriend, Mya Zeigler and a community of friends. A Celebration of Monte's life will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11AM at Buckhead Church located at 3336 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist the family with medical expenses incurred prior to those covered for the organ donations. A go-fund-me account established for this purpose: https://gofund.me/72e26b7c

