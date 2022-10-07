HAGUE, Jean Pulver



February 1, 1929 –



September 22, 2022



Jean Pulver Hague passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She was 93 years old. Jean split her time between Juno Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia for the past forty years. Jean lived life to the fullest. She was an inspiration to many and was admired by all! She embodied dignity and grace in everything she did.



Jean was born on February 1, 1929 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late George and Martha Pulver and grew up in Saratoga Springs, New York. Her family relocated to Florida every winter where her father was a golf pro. She graduated from Saratoga High School in 1942 and went on to the State University of New York at Albany; later receiving a MA in Guidance and Counseling from Columbia University.



Jean married Merl Thomas Hague on June 21, 1953. She took time off to support her three children while staying actively engaged with PTA and community service work.



Jean's career included being director of the YMCA's Vistas for Women program and a middle school Guidance Counselor. The culmination of a dream for her came as she became the Dean and then the Acting Head at the American School of Paris in France in the mid-seventies.



Jean's adventures continued as she started her very successful business as an Independent Counselor in Atlanta in 1979. She was one of the first Independent Educational Consultants in the country. Jean was actively involved with IECA (Independent Educational Consultants Association) over the years and it was of great importance to her. She continued to build relationships and her business thrived for forty years until she retired in 2019. She was 90 years old!



Jean's passion was her work and her never-ending care and dedication to her late husband, Merl, and her family.



Jean is survived by her three children, Karen (John) Regan of Methuen, Massachusetts, Ann (Cal) Slemp of New Canaan, Connecticut, and John (Margaret) Hague of Newport Beach, California; as well as her sister, Madelyn Pulver Jennings, of Falls Church, Virginia. She was predeceased by her brother, Judge George J. Pulver of Catskill, New York; and is survived by his wife, Shelly, and their family. In addition, Jean was blessed with seven grandchildren; Kate (Andrew) Douglas, Kevin (Meredith) Slemp, Jen Slemp, Jackie Slemp, Thomas Hague, Tyler Hague and Samantha Hague. She was additionally blessed with five great-grandchildren; Ainsley, Emme and Kassidy Douglas and Wesley and Oakley Slemp. She will be dearly missed by all.



A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 AM at The Church of St. James the Less, Garth Road, Scarsdale, New York.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the IECA Foundation at iecafoundation.org/donate-now noting that it is in memory of Jean Hague in the "Additional Information" section.

