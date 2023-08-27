HAGOS, Aselefech



Mrs. Aselefech Waka Hagos of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on August 23, 2023, surrounded by her beloved children and family at Northside Hospital Atlanta. She was predeceased by her husband, Yohannes Desta Bruni; and is survived by six children and their spouses and six grandchildren. Before moving to Atlanta almost 40 years ago, she was a schoolteacher in Jimma, Ethiopia, and was loved by her students who now live all over the world. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, family member and community member. Her life was guided by her Christian faith. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com