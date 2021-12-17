Hagman, Gerrit

HAGMAN, Dr., Gerrit C.



Dr. Gerrit C. Hagman, D.D.S., M.S.D.



Born in Gary, Indiana February 27, 1936. He was preceded in death by Norman and Margaret Hagman and his lovely wife, Ann Lancaster Hagman of 47 years.



He graduated from DePauw University with his BS degree. He then went to Indiana Universityfor his D.D.S. degree, followed by a Masters degree and fellowship. After getting married and tired of the cold, they moved to Atlanta to open his dental practice. He taught classes at Emory Dental school for over 10 years. He was a proud member of the Northern District Dental Society, the Thomas P. Hinman Dental society (served as President and General Chairman), the American Academy of Dentists, the Southern Academy of Periodontists, and the International College of Dentists, serving as a Regent for the Southern states, lecturing and speaking at "White Coat" ceremonies.



Dr. Hagman\ "Gar"\ Dad\ " Doc" sadly leaves behind his daughter Melissa, his son-in-law, Charlie and his beloved grandchildren, Chad, Bailey and Anna. He also leaves behind his brother, Dr. Nore Hagman, his sister-in-law Patricia, 2 nieces, Lynn Murray and her husband Dan and family and Allison Alexander and her family. Cousins Tom Bailey, Ed Bailey, Jim Bailey and Chuck Bailey and their families.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Tunnel2Towers, St. Jude's Hospital or to the Medical College of Georgia to help start or fund scholarships.



His service will be held at Peachtree Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305 on Monday, December 20th at 11 AM in the sanctuary.

