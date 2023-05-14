X

Hagerty, Dorothy

1 hour ago

HAGERTY, Dorothy

Dorothy L. Hagerty of Lenbrook in Atlanta, Georgia, age 98, died May 7, 2023. She was born in Staten Island, New York. She was the daughter of the late Marguerite Lankow Lucking and Wilbur Hasting Lucking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. P. Frank Hagerty and sister Barbara Lucking Freedman. Dorothy Hagerty was a graduate of Easton High School in Easton, Pennsylvania and of Swarthmore College. She was an employee of IBM for 37 years. Private interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park with arrangements by H. M. Patterson and Sons, 201 Mt. Vernon Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30328.




