Hager, James

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HAGER, James Robert "Bobby" James Robert "Bobby" Hager, age 73, of Lilburn, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Harold Savage officiating. Interment will be in Hillandale Memorial Park in Lithonia. A native of Nashville, TN, Bobby was a bus mechanic with the Dekalb County School System and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Hager of Lilburn; son, Scott Hager of Lilburn; daughters, Becky Hager of Loganville and Michelle Hager of Lilburn; grandsons, Keyvon Thornton, Tyler Coe and Keyden Coe; brother and sister-in-law, Barry Wayne and Leah Hager; nieces, Jennifer Hager, Sarah Hager and Emily Hager; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews in Washington state. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.


