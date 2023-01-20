Hager, Eleanor

HAGER (BOCKHOFF), Eleanor Louise



Eleanor Louise Bockhoff Hager, 76, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home in Marietta, Georgia, after an illness of several years. She was born on December 4, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, the second of two children, and only daughter, of the late Robert Henry and Helene Eleanor Martin Bockhoff. Raised in Cleveland, she graduated from Holy Name High School, and then earned a B.A. in Social Work from Kent State University. In college, she was a member of national honor societies in both the social sciences and social work, and she later did graduate work at Cleveland State University.



Following marriage, she moved with her family to Fort Worth, Texas, back to the Cleveland area, and then, in 1977, to Cobb County, Georgia. For twenty-eight years, she was a supervisor for the Fulton County Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS). Her proudest accomplishment was raising three children on her own, and seeing each earn a degree from the University of Georgia. The owner and trainer of a long line of rescue Brittany spaniels, following retirement she stayed extremely busy in therapy dog work with Happy Tails. She was also an active member, and sometimes usher, at Holy Family Catholic Church.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Francis Bockhoff; and her adored son, Sean Richard Hager of Hong Kong. She is survived by daughters, Nicole Ann Hager Hunter of Dallas, Georgia, and Lisa Marie Hager of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sons-in-law, Thomas Rogers Hunter and Lorran Duc Ross; and daughter-in-law, Ching Man Mandy Chan Hager; granddaughters, Kaylyn Rae Hager, Adeline Medley Hunter, Orien Sun Hager-Ross, and Brinnen Moon Hager-Ross; and other family and friends, especially her "adopted son" and wife, Djamal and Maria Balbed.



The family would like to thank her caregivers over the past eleven months, most especially Lynnett Chapman. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 20, 2023. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Brittany Rescue, 1079 Sunrise Ave., Suite B148, Roseville, California, 95661.

