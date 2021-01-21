HAEBERLE, Elizabeth "Betty"



Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" McNeil Haeberle, age 82, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born on June 22, 1938, in Geneva, Illinois, the daughter to William and Margaret McNeil.



Betty met the love of her life at college, Kenneth E. Haeberle, and they were united in matrimony. Their union of 60 wonderful years was blessed with two loving children, Lynn and Tom. Betty and Kenneth loved each other and enjoyed many years of sharing precious moments and adventures together.



She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Lawrence University with a major in Psychology. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she became an educator and subsequently an administrative assistant until her retirement.



Betty was an amazing woman that was adored by many as she lived life to the fullest. She had a genuine caring spirit, always putting others first. Betty loved her family and always enjoyed engaging with family and friends. She cherished attending her grandchildren's academic and sporting events, playing card games and traveling.



Betty was an outstanding and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her life, influence and legacy will continue to remain in the lives of all who knew her.



Betty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth "Ken" Haeberle; daughter, Lynn Yates (Marty) and their sons, Steven, Ryan, and Spencer; son, Tom Haeberle (Caroline) and their children, Amanda and Meghan; sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Foote and Jean Cutter; nieces, Jena Kaveney (Mike), Leah Christi (T.J); nephews, Larry Foote (Margaret), Brian Foote, and many friends.



A celebration of her life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org.



