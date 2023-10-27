HADLEY, Vanessa
Age 59, of Marietta, GA, passed October 13, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HADLEY, Vanessa
Age 59, of Marietta, GA, passed October 13, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral