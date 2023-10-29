Obituaries

Haddock, Sarah

File photo
File photo
Oct 29, 2023

HADDOCK, Sarah Parker

Sarah passed away and was buried in Suffolk, Virginia, on September 30, 2023, joining her husband, Gene, and her entire family in the Somerton U. M. C. Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at Saint James U. M. C. in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. She will be honored with a eulogy by Rev. Bishop Jonathon Holston of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Gil Watson of Northside U. M. C. (Retired), and Chaplin Jimmy Jones of Trinity Hospice Care.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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