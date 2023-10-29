HADDOCK, Sarah Parker



Sarah passed away and was buried in Suffolk, Virginia, on September 30, 2023, joining her husband, Gene, and her entire family in the Somerton U. M. C. Cemetery.



A celebration of her life will be held at Saint James U. M. C. in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. She will be honored with a eulogy by Rev. Bishop Jonathon Holston of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Gil Watson of Northside U. M. C. (Retired), and Chaplin Jimmy Jones of Trinity Hospice Care.



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