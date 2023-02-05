X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hadaway, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HADAWAY, Charles

Russell

Charles Russell Hadaway, age 78, of Cincinnati, Ohio and widower of Shirley Ann Bazemore Hadaway, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Charles was born in Pine Mountain, Georgia on November 12, 1944 to the late couple, Russell Hadaway and Bonnie Cornett Hadaway. He earned his juris doctorate and served as an Assistant District Attorney in Atlanta, Fortson and Hinesville. Charles married Shirley Ann Bazemore on December 20, 1969. They were married for over 47 years.

He is survived by his son, James Russell Hadaway and his wife, Rachael; granddaughter, Elena Hadaway; brother, Cecil Hadaway; sister, Carolyn Hadaway; and several nieces.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Farmdale Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. John Parker. Interment followed at the Farmdale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please share your thoughts and memories about Charles and his life at www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Ellison, George
1h ago
Beebe, Carl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top