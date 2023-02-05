HADAWAY, Charles



Russell



Charles Russell Hadaway, age 78, of Cincinnati, Ohio and widower of Shirley Ann Bazemore Hadaway, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Charles was born in Pine Mountain, Georgia on November 12, 1944 to the late couple, Russell Hadaway and Bonnie Cornett Hadaway. He earned his juris doctorate and served as an Assistant District Attorney in Atlanta, Fortson and Hinesville. Charles married Shirley Ann Bazemore on December 20, 1969. They were married for over 47 years.



He is survived by his son, James Russell Hadaway and his wife, Rachael; granddaughter, Elena Hadaway; brother, Cecil Hadaway; sister, Carolyn Hadaway; and several nieces.



The funeral service was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Farmdale Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. John Parker. Interment followed at the Farmdale Baptist Church Cemetery.



