HACHAT, Van



Van Hachat age 72 of Dacula, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held, 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Barrow Community Church, 1385 Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn, GA 30011. Van proudly served as a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30045. 770-962-3100



