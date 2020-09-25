

HABSHEY, Christine





We mourn the loss of sweetheart mother, Christine Carter Habshey. She passed peacefully at home August 23, aged 93, surrounded by her family.



Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruby Carter, seven siblings, and her beloved husband Nade.



She is survived by her devoted daughters, Linda Wallace, Libbie Hughes, and Kay Campione (Andrew). Christine also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Frances Collins (Ivan), Josh Hughes (Kati), Ruby Jordan, Jeremiah Wallace, Chris Hughes (Abby), Taylor Hughes (Pip), Alexandra Campione, and David Campione.



There are twelve great-grandchildren, sister, Mildred Green, brother George Carter, along with many nieces and nephews, who claim her as their favorite Aunt.



Christine leaves behind three special friends, Sharon Steele Smith, and Jim and Judy Short. She was lovingly cared for by Ann Njorje since Spring 2019.



Christine was an avid genealogist, a proud member of the DAR and the UDC.



She loved to explore flea markets, collecting antiques, china, and most especially vintage costume jewelry. Christine, or Granny, loved gardening and enjoyed watching the many birds that her lovely yard attracted.



She was famous for her signature recipes, which included Pound Cake, Sweet Tea, and Oyster Cornbread Dressing.



Granny loved all her family and was there to help at the birth of her grandchildren.



She enjoyed visiting Kay and her family in Florida, like a second home.



Christine was a very outgoing and humorous lady. She had the gift of making all feel welcome and never met a stranger.



We miss Christine immensely, but are comforted knowing that she is out of pain and with her Lord and Nade, at last.



Homegowing Celebration was held Saturday, September 19th at the Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christine's favorite charities.



Georgia Baptist Children's Home,Paralyzed Veterans of America, or Watch and Ward Rescue Society, Inc. (3264 Ashgrove Lane, Marietta, GA 30008)

