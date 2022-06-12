HABIGER, Andrew Anthony



Andrew Anthony Habiger, 82, of Suwanee, GA passed away surrounded by family on May 27, 2022 from pulmonary fibrosis. Andrew was born on July 19, 1939, the oldest son of Andrew and Lillian (Lass) Habiger's 5 children on the family farm in Sabin, Minnesota. Andy's education began in a one room schoolhouse where he was the only student in his grade from 1st through 8th grade, with the same teacher for all eight years. His winter job at school was to shovel a path to the outhouse each morning. Andy graduated from Moorehead High School before going on to the University of Minnesota in Saint Paul where he earned his bachelor's degree in engineering and master's in business. Andy's career began at the Trane Company in La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1963 as a manufacturing engineer. This is also when he met the love of his life, Gloria, at the La Crosse Oktoberfest. They were married in 1966 and had two children, Kathleen (Kathy) and Andrew III (Tony). During the last twenty years of his career, Andy was the vice president of manufacturing at both Rosemount/Emerson Electric in Minneapolis and Fluid Management/IDEX in Chicago. Andy was a competitor and excelled at every sport he attempted. His intramural basketball teams and city/corporate softball teams won tournaments and as a bowler had many 700 games. He took home trophies in tennis and bridge, but his favorite pastime was golf. He played over 250 different courses around the country. Andy's love for his family was evident in his understanding, guidance, good humor, and quick smile. He was known by all as kind, resourceful, smart, and always fair. Anyone who ever encountered Andy will remember him for his friendliness, genuine interest in others and exceptional white hair. We love and miss him so much. Andy is survived by his wife Gloria of 56 years, two children: Kathleen Habiger Hogan (Tim) of Johns Creek, GA and Andrew "Tony" Habiger of Greensboro, NC, six grandchildren: Katie Hogan, Jackie Hogan Craven (Chase), David Hogan, Alexander Hogan, Savannah Habiger and Gavin Habiger, and great-grandson, Jensen Craven. Andy is also survived by his sisters Jane Purifoy (George-deceased) and Barbara Bridgeman (Daniel) and his sister-in-law Gaylene Forst (George). He was preceded in death by his brother Fred Habiger, his sister Nancy Cooper and brother-in-law Bob Copper. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, Johns Creek, GA on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.northsidechapel.com Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/

