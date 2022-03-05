HABIF, Morris



HABIF, Morris Nace, husband of Susie Habif of blessed memory for 60 years, and father of 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, passed after a life filled with intense passion for family, business, and his community. An Atlanta native, Morris grew up during the Great Depression while his father struggled to earn a living as a hat maker. He attended Commercial High School where he was never without a part time job. Because his father died when he was 16, Morris took a job as a bookkeeper as soon as he graduated high school. Morris entered the army during the waning days of WWII. His business acumen was quickly noticed by his superiors, who selected Morris to serve as assistant to the administrator at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. After returning to Atlanta, Morris worked at General Motors where he was the only one in the accounting department without a college degree. Soon after, he met his adored wife Susie while she was traveling from her home in Havana, Cuba. Between 1950 and 1958, Morris was a serial entrepreneur opening a number of small businesses, including a sewing machine business, barbeque restaurant, and chain of transmission repair shops. In his spare time, he attended law school at night and became a member of the Georgia bar. In 1959, Morris founded APD Transmission Parts, which distributed parts to repair centers throughout the US. He enjoyed 47 years of success from this business until selling it in 2006 as part of a nation-wide roll up of suppliers. Of all his businesses, Morris' greatest passion was for commercial real estate. Beginning in the 1960s, Morris helped initiate a renaissance in south downtown Atlanta when he purchased and rehabbed many vacant buildings that comprised Atlanta's former garment district. State and municipal buildings now occupy much of the land that Morris assembled in this area. Morris went on to purchase office buildings, retail centers and warehouses throughout metro Atlanta. He continued to pursue his passion for real estate working at Habif Properties through age 95 where he could be found at the office 6 days a week. When he wasn't working, Morris enjoyed boating and traveling with family. Morris was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susie, and his brothers, Isaac and Israel. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Larry Habif, Michael and Gail Habif, Valerie Habif and Neil Wasser, Marlene and Mark Haber, and Nancy Habif and Scott Kleber, as well as 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susie Habif Chesed Fund at AA Synagogue, which Morris established to honor his wife's passion in caring for the needs of others. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am, Monday, March 7, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park. and via Zoom link found on Dressler's website. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.k

