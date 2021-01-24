Haber, Theodora

HABER (SPIEGEL), Theodora



Theodora Spiegel Haber, known to family and friends as Teddy, passed away on January 21, 2021, in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1918, she attended Hunter College in New York where she earned a B.A. degree.



She married Seymour Haber in 1943. During WWII, they were stationed in some very rural places, including Kearny, Nebraska, Sumter, SC and Sioux City, IA. After the War, they lived in Fitzgerald, GA and finally settled in Atlanta in 1950.



Teddy worked as a paralegal until retiring in her 80s. When she was not caring for her family or working, she spent time volunteering with B'nai Brith Women and numerous other civic service organizations. She was a great cook, had a green thumb and an extensive collection of house plants. She was enthusiastic at crocheting, making many baby blankets through the years and dabbled in other arts and crafts including copper-work. She embraced technology, using Facetime and Zoom in her last weeks.



She was a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Atlanta for decades and became affiliated with Congregation Or'Hadash in Atlanta later in life.



Teddy was known for her warmth and caring for other people. She got along famously with people from all walks of life. Throughout her very long and rich life, she would always take things in stride and make the best of any situation. She loved to socialize with friends. She travelled extensively across the globe, after retirement. Her family was a cherished part of her life and always a top priority. She was always there for loving support and advice in both good times and bad.



Teddy Haber is predeceased by her husband, Seymour. She is survived by her sister, Rita Marokko, two sons, Michael (Rose) and Martin (Wayne), grandchildren Jeffery (Allison) Haber and Erin (Ethan) Bagen and four great-granddaughters, Sutton, Quinn, Cylia and Eloise.



Arrangements are handled through Dressler Funeral Services https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com



Donations may be made in her memory to:



FOCUS + Fragile Kids www.focus-ga.org



Or



Congregation Or'Hadash https://www.or-hadash.org/



Or



the charity of your choice

