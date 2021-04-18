Gwynn, Fay

GWYNN (HAMILTON), Fay



Fay Hamilton Gwynn, age 86, of Decatur, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was predeceased by her mother, William "Bill" Van Bamberg, and father, Joseph Gregoire de Roulhac Hamilton, and former husband, John Minor Gwynn, Jr. and is survived by her children, son, John Gwynn of John's Creek, GA, and daughter, Stacy (Steven) Oshinski of Ponce Inlet, FL; and grandchildren, Michael Gwynn and Sara Gwynn. She was born in Durham, NC. As a child with a father in the war, she and her mother moved to various locations to live with relatives including Charleston, SC, Washington DC, and Chapel Hill, NC. Many of her childhood stories are from the tea room her relatives owned in Charleston. The boyfriend that lived across the street from her relatives in Chapel Hill became her husband. She was a graduate of Anacostia High School (Class of 1953) and received her associate's degree from Wilson Teachers College in Washington, DC. She moved from North Carolina with her husband in the late 1950's to Decatur, GA, where she resided for the rest of her life. In their newly growing suburb of the early 1960's, she was a member of the Garden Club. The tiny trees they planted decades ago blossomed for decades of beauty in her community. She was a single mother and engaged in her children's many activities including sports, band, scouts, and afternoon newspaper routes. She enriched the lives of many children through her leadership with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a child at heart and enjoyed a mission of making people laugh. Her chosen nickname, as she would proudly tell you, was "Crazy Fayzee Daisy." She worked in a variety of jobs with her most significant being a morning newspaper carrier for 20+ years for the Atlanta Journal/Constitution (dubbing herself "the paper lady"), and 25 years with the Dekalb County School System as a substitute teacher and later a paraprofessional. She retired from DeKalb County Schools in 2004. She was a member of Decatur Presbyterian Church for 60 years where she volunteered her time, including for their newsletter, Wednesday night supper programs, sandwich brigade and their Habitat for Humanity sponsored projects. She helped many in need, including offering her home's basement apartment for friends and family in difficult times. She will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched. The family will hold a private interment service at Decatur Presbyterian Church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org) or The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org). Condolences may be left or viewed at www.asturner.com. Arrangements by A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA, (404) 292-1551

