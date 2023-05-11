Gwinn, Betty

X

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Betty Davis Gwinn, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 12:00 Noon; Welcome Friend Missionary Baptist Church, 3198 Bouldercrest Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Interment; Kennedy Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her six children; Macon Gwinn, Jr., Martha Michell Gwinn-Young, Philip Gwinn, Gary Gwinn, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, and Victoria Love. A public viewing will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731




