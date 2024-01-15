GWIN, Barbara



Barbara Joyce Gwin, 84, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2024.



Born December 19, 1939, in Norfolk, VA, Joyce was the only child of Jeannette Ruppel and Clarence Greene Lott. Joyce spent the majority of her life in the Atlanta area, where she graduated from Northside High School.



Joyce married her husband of 58 years, John Henry Gwin, Jr., on September 6, 1957, and shared three wonderful children. Joyce and John enjoyed countless days spent with great friends and family at Lake Lanier, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island. Most dear to Joyce was her family. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and took any opportunity to spend time with those she loved - in travel, supporting a team at sporting events, phone calls and FaceTime, a night out to dinner, or one spent at home. Outside of just her family, Joyce was a dear friend and will be remembered for her warmth and kind spirit that was felt by so many.



Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Gwin, Jr.; and her parents, Clarence and Jeannette Lott. She is survived by her children, Jan Gwin Johnston (Larry) of Sandy Springs, GA, Kelly Gwin Showfety (Rob) of Winston-Salem, NC, and John Henry Gwin, III (Addie Jo) of Sandy Springs GA; her nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.



The Gwin family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers, Obi and Penny, as well as the staff of Village Park Milton and Agape Hospice Care that treated Joyce and her loved ones with love, support and care when it was needed most.



A Funeral Service will be held on January 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at Roswell United Methodist Church (814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a gift be made to The Parkinson's Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



