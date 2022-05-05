GUZZARDO, Laura Catherine "Cathy"
11/24/1950 - 5/2/2022
Born November 24th, 1950 in Gainesville, GA, to Bascome Lavonia Osborne and Dorothy Catherine Hudgens. Survived by her husband, Guy Gregory Guzzardo of 42 years of marriage. Additionally, she is survived by her daughter Jan Frisch-Strickland, 54; her son, Jason Guzzardo, 40; her granddaughter Destiny Threadgill, 32; grandson Luke Guzzardo, 8; grandson Samuel Guzzardo, 3; her great-grandson Braxton Moss, 10; and great-granddaughter Addison Moss, 8.
The Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Laura Catherine Guzzardo will be held Monday, May 9, at 1:00 PM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, GA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Express condolences online at ingramfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
