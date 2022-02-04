GUZMAN, Rena



Ms. Rena Marie Guzman, 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 28, 2022.



On July 25, 1936, Rena was born to Rene Guzman and Vivian Hudson Guzman in Tampa (Ybor City), FL. After attending Middleton High School in Tampa, FL, and Spellman College in Atlanta, she taught at Forest Road, Walden Middle School, and Howard High School. Her professional career continued at Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory University.



Rena was adored by her children, Kathy Wells (Yancey), Roy Neal, Carmen Neal, Erica Oliver (Mardell); grandchildren, Roy S. Neal (Tasha), Xavier Neal, Yancey Wells II, Hugh Howard, Karena Wells, Eric Howard, Rena Howard, Shemeka Fraction, Denton Fraction, Scholanda Cotton, Brittany Hinkle, and Louis Dean.



She is forever beloved by her great-grandchildren, Yolanda Hill, Lalani Hill, Isaiah Howard, Emir Howard, Kyrie Howard, Case Brown, Arial William, Senkira Smith, Kamiya Neal.



Rena was predeceased by her father, Rene Guzman and mother, Vivian Guzman Branch; grandson, Cecil Hill, brother, James Guzman; sister, Carolyn Sessler; sister, Marjorie McGee; sister, Vivian Norton; brother, Herbert Guzman; sister, Shirley Black.



Rena is survived by great-aunt, Nita Brown; sister, Margaret Woodie; and brother Costello Guzman. She was forever appreciative of the loving support of her sisters-in-law, Betty Guzman and Beatrice Guzman.



Rena was blessed with an extended family: Essie Dooley and Ossie Le Hendrick of Tampa; Sharon, Dean, Earlene, Charleen, Terry, Sylvia, Ms. Cantrell, Nell, Ruth, Verlena, Lyndon "Toot", and Darrell E. Watkins I. All of you may not be mentioned, but none are forgotten.



Rena loved fiercely, with a great appreciation of family and faith, and we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace surrounded by the loving embrace of Jesus Christ.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12 Noon at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, Rev. Dr. Cedrick Von Jackson, Pastor. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday February 4, 2022 from 3-7 PM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church. "And That's It."



Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

