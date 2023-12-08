Obituaries

Guzman, Luis

File photo
File photo
Dec 8, 2023

GUZMAN, Jr., Luis A.

Age 28, of Forest Park, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church, Forest Park. Hope Funeral Home.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

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