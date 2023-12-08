Guzman, Luis

GUZMAN, Jr., Luis A.
Age 28, of Forest Park, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church, Forest Park. Hope Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
GUZMAN, Jr., Luis A.
Age 28, of Forest Park, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church, Forest Park. Hope Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com