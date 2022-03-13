Guynn, Rebecca

GUYNN (HARRIS), Rebecca



July 5, 1944 – March 4, 2022



Leona Rebecca "Becky" Harris Guynn passed away March 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and into the loving arms of Jesus after a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Known for her one-liners, she wanted this to lead with "Becky died."



She was born at home on July 5, 1944, and raised on a family farm in the loving care of her parents. She was the daughter of Claude and Gladys Harris ("Momma and Daddy") of Greenville, Virginia and was the youngest sibling of Louale Harris Almarode, Judy Harris, and Larry Harris all who preceded her in death.



Becky attended college in Virginia then dedicated her life to raising her three children. She gave of her time selflessly and wholeheartedly as a volunteer as a Girl Scout leader, PTA member and president, room mom for all 3 of her children and team mom many times over during her child rearing years. Later, Becky served as a long-standing, valuable member of The Assistance League of Atlanta and so much more. She did countless acts of kindness throughout her life including making her famous poppy seed cakes for mailmen, garbage collectors and schoolteachers. She kept her children and grandchildren's mailboxes full of handwritten letters, more often than not, with a piece of money and a lot of glitter. No special occasion, no matter how small, was missed by a note from their Grammy. She also treasured her special friendships with the Red Hats, ALA buddies, her neighbors, and enjoyed lunch dates and any excuse to share a glass of wine and fellowship.



Becky is survived by her three children Robyn Guynn Mitchell (Doug), Michael Guynn (Jennifer) and Shawn Guynn Eckard (Jay). She was a loving Grammy to eight grandchildren who were her love and light; Cameron Mitchell, Jacob Mitchell, Madison Mitchell, Grace Guynn, Caroline Guynn, Henry Guynn, Bevin Eckard and Mitchell Eckard. The grandchildren will especially miss their famous Christmas stockings, Grammy "whispers" and their frequent and loving conversations and outings with her.



There will be a celebration of life and remembrance held at a later date when all can gather and share memories, laughs and stories of this amazing woman, friend, Mother and Grammy.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Assisted League of Atlanta in memory of Becky Guynn. 3534 Broad Street, Chamblee, GA 30341.



