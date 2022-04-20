ajc logo
X

Guttery, Boyd

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GUTTERY, Boyd Morrison

Retired US Army Colonel Boyd Morrison Guttery of St. Augustine, FL, and formerly of Dunwoody, GA, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held April 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA with a graveside service and burial immediately following. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. A second memorial service will take place at Marsh Creek Country Club, St. Augustine, FL at a later date. Mr. Guttery is survived by his children, Cynthia Kravitch of Lantana, FL; Laura Guttery of Palm Harbor, FL; Dr. Sarah Guttery (John Garrett) of Titusville, FL; and Stephen Guttery (Michele) of Atlanta, GA. He is predeceased by his wife, Sadie Smith Guttery; his oldest son, Darryl Guttery (Jane); and his brother Frederick Guttery (Dorothy). His remaining siblings include Thomas Guttery (Charlotte), Janice Sinclair, and Frank Guttery (Barbara). His twelve adoring grandchildren are: Mattie Guttery, US Army Captain Kyle Kravitch (Alexandra), Eric Snyder (Erica), Dr. Emily Snyder, Boyd Thomas Guttery (Olivia), Wesley Garrett (Bria), Claire Snyder, Ryan Garrett, Jason Garrett, Sutter Guttery, Hunter Guttery, and Reiner Guttery. He has one great-grandson, Nathaniel Darryl Boyd Guttery. Mr. Guttery was born on Feb. 1, 1928 in Carbon Hill, AL to parents Edith and Hobson Guttery. He left Alabama to attend Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA. From there Mr. Guttery went on to attend Virginia Military Institute. Nine months later he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Army Occupation in Japan during the end of WWII. Following his return, he continued his college studies at VMI, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Immediately upon graduation he was commissioned into the US Army and served as an Infantry Platoon Leader in the Korean War. Mr. Guttery continued to serve through the Army Reserves for many years. He earned many awards and decorations during his military career including the Combat Infantryman Badge. He retired from the service as a US Army Colonel. After returning home from war, Mr. Guttery began his working career with Southern Bell in Atlanta, GA. He and his family relocated several times before returning to Dunwoody, GA, where he later retired as Vice President of Marketing with AT&T. Mr. Guttery has contributed both monetarily and with his time to many organizations through the years, including his churches, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Association of US Army. He served as Treasurer of the Gator Bowl while living in Jacksonville, FL and he was active with the Navy League, serving as an officer and director living in St. Augustine. Mr. Guttery will be remembered by the tremendous contributions he made in the lives of many. He loved, guided, and supported all of his children and grandchildren and was blessed to have met his first great-grandson born just five months ago. He proudly expressed that his grave marker should read "He loved his family." Mr. Guttery was also known for his love for books and for being an avid Green Bay Packers fan. His family dearly loves him and will miss him greatly. Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Mr. Guttery's wife and son, or to the Association of the US Army in honor of his military service.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration9h ago
Reese Hagler, 8, and Artimy Osadchiy, 5, talk about the cockpit controls of the nearly life-size replica of an X-wing starfighter from "Star Wars" at Embry Village shopping center in Embry Hills on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: steve Schaefer

Atlanta doctor builds ‘Star Wars’ X-wing starfighter to inspire kids, raise money for...
10h ago
A judge sentenced Joseph English Gregory Newton, a 31-year-old Woodstock man, to life in prison plus 10 years.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woodstock man gets life sentence for vicious attack on pregnant girlfriend
8h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
7h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
7h ago
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced in August in the federal hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
8h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Addison, Ann
2h ago
Allison, Joyce
2h ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
9h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
10h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top