GUTTERY, Boyd Morrison



Retired US Army Colonel Boyd Morrison Guttery of St. Augustine, FL, and formerly of Dunwoody, GA, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held April 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA with a graveside service and burial immediately following. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. A second memorial service will take place at Marsh Creek Country Club, St. Augustine, FL at a later date. Mr. Guttery is survived by his children, Cynthia Kravitch of Lantana, FL; Laura Guttery of Palm Harbor, FL; Dr. Sarah Guttery (John Garrett) of Titusville, FL; and Stephen Guttery (Michele) of Atlanta, GA. He is predeceased by his wife, Sadie Smith Guttery; his oldest son, Darryl Guttery (Jane); and his brother Frederick Guttery (Dorothy). His remaining siblings include Thomas Guttery (Charlotte), Janice Sinclair, and Frank Guttery (Barbara). His twelve adoring grandchildren are: Mattie Guttery, US Army Captain Kyle Kravitch (Alexandra), Eric Snyder (Erica), Dr. Emily Snyder, Boyd Thomas Guttery (Olivia), Wesley Garrett (Bria), Claire Snyder, Ryan Garrett, Jason Garrett, Sutter Guttery, Hunter Guttery, and Reiner Guttery. He has one great-grandson, Nathaniel Darryl Boyd Guttery. Mr. Guttery was born on Feb. 1, 1928 in Carbon Hill, AL to parents Edith and Hobson Guttery. He left Alabama to attend Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA. From there Mr. Guttery went on to attend Virginia Military Institute. Nine months later he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Army Occupation in Japan during the end of WWII. Following his return, he continued his college studies at VMI, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Immediately upon graduation he was commissioned into the US Army and served as an Infantry Platoon Leader in the Korean War. Mr. Guttery continued to serve through the Army Reserves for many years. He earned many awards and decorations during his military career including the Combat Infantryman Badge. He retired from the service as a US Army Colonel. After returning home from war, Mr. Guttery began his working career with Southern Bell in Atlanta, GA. He and his family relocated several times before returning to Dunwoody, GA, where he later retired as Vice President of Marketing with AT&T. Mr. Guttery has contributed both monetarily and with his time to many organizations through the years, including his churches, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Association of US Army. He served as Treasurer of the Gator Bowl while living in Jacksonville, FL and he was active with the Navy League, serving as an officer and director living in St. Augustine. Mr. Guttery will be remembered by the tremendous contributions he made in the lives of many. He loved, guided, and supported all of his children and grandchildren and was blessed to have met his first great-grandson born just five months ago. He proudly expressed that his grave marker should read "He loved his family." Mr. Guttery was also known for his love for books and for being an avid Green Bay Packers fan. His family dearly loves him and will miss him greatly. Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Mr. Guttery's wife and son, or to the Association of the US Army in honor of his military service.



