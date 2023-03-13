X
Guthrie, Teresa

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GUTHRIE, Teresa Ragan

Teresa Ragan Guthrie, age 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her daughter's home in Newnan surrounded by her family. She was born in Atlanta, GA, on November 13, 1958, to the late Willie H. "Bill" Ragan, and is survived by her mother, Allene Marchant Ragan.

Teresa was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nena (Grandmother). She had a vibrant personality and always made people around her laugh.

From very early on Teresa had a way with numbers. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She loved being hands on with a multitude of things; from working in the garden to crafts and decorating. She was a friend to many, selfless and humble. She would always lend a hand to anyone in need.

Teresa is survived by her children, Jessica Maldonado-Espinoza and her husband, Tomas Espinoza, Tracee Guthrie and her husband, Erik LeMay; grandchildren, Zaria Maldonado, Michael Espinoza, Analise Espinoza; siblings, Susan Ragan Watkins (Jim), Richard Ragan (Linda) and Randy Ragan (Liz). She is also survived by nephews, William Watkins, Samuel Watkins; and nieces, Christen Ragan, Katie Ragan and Courtney Ragan.

The Funeral Service celebrating the life Teresa lived is Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with her brother-in-law, Jim Watkins officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Newnan. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580

