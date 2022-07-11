ajc logo
Guthrie, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GUTHRIE, Robert Paul

Robert Paul Guthrie, age 83 of Marietta, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2 PM CST on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Walker Memorial Gardens in Jasper, Alabama. Mr. Guthrie retired as head of production at the Atlanta Journal and Constitution. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Amos, Jack, and Joe Guthrie; and sister Linda Armstrong. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Guthrie; sons, David (Jackie) Guthrie of Farimount, Terry Guthrie of Gardendale, AL; grandchildren, Morgan Leigh Guthrie, Anne Marie Guthrie, Linsey Michelle Hall (Zach). The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.

www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467




Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

