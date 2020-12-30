GUSTIN, Raymond



Edward



Raymond Edward Gustin, 87, born in Birmingham AL and resident of Dunwoody for 40 years, passed away on December 28th after a long battle with dementia. He served in the AL Air National Guard with active duty during the Berlin Crisis in France. After a career in the restaurant industry, he retired as a VP with PepsiCo International; he then purchased a group of Taco Bells. A member of All Saints Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, he volunteered at the weekly Fish Fries during Lent for many years.



Known as "Daddy Ray" to his grandchildren, he was a fun, loving, and caring man. Ray was a great dancer who always had a line of daughters, granddaughters and nieces wanting a dance at family gatherings. He had a wonderful smile that would light up the room.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years and John Carroll High School sweetheart, Josephine Caiola, their children: Terri (Mike) McKeever of Fairhope, AL; Cyndi (Robbie) White of Waleska, GA; Tina Griffin (Jim Selton) of Central, SC; Jeniene (Frank) Mercer of Ocean Park, WA; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Elizabeth Scherl, Sue Durham, Bebe (Paul) Lindsey, and Fred (Mary Jo) Gustin.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Blanche Gustin, and his brother, Abe Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Church at a later date.

