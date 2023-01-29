GUSTIN, Josephine Caiola



Josephine Caiola Gustin, 89, born in Birmingham, AL, and resident of Dunwoody for 44 years, passed away on January 20, 2023, after a short illness.



She met her lifelong sweetheart, Ray Gustin, at John Carroll High School and was married to him for 67 years until his passing in 2020. She devoted her life to raising their four daughters.



Josephine was known affectionately as "Mama Jo" by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very caring person, highly devoted to her family, and very involved in their lives. Jo was a fantastic cook and avid card player. She enjoyed going to the beach and mountains. With the American Cancer Society, she was a "Can Surmount" volunteer patient counselor.



Josephine will be dearly missed by her children, Terri (Mike) McKeever of Fairhope, AL; Cyndi (Robbie) White of Waleska, GA; Tina Griffin (Jim Selton) of Central, SC; and Jeniene (Frank) Mercer of Ocean Park, WA; her seven grandchildren, Misty, Jamie, Natalie, Katie, Raymond, Stephen, and Mandy and their spouses; her twelve great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roslyn (Glenn) Bush and John (Sherrie) Caiola; and her sister-in-law Mary Rose Caiola.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Teresa Caiola, her husband Ray, and her brother Nate.



Her funeral will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA, on Friday, February 3 ,at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

