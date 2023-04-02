X

GUSTAFSON, Dolores Jane

Dolores Jane Gustafson, age 92, of Atlanta, GA, was received into the arms of her Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Gustafson; and cherished daughter, Rajayne Cordery, with whom she has been reunited. She is survived by her son, Tim Gustafson, who she loved dearly; and her grandchildren, Andrew Hoffmann, Grace Gustafson, Jayne Burlingame (Eric), Ellie Cordery, Rob Cordery and Sabra (Daniel) Scot; and great-grandchildren, Giorgio Stacconi, Oliver Stacconi, Mary Scott and Canton Burlingame; and son-in-law, Richard Cordery. She also had dear and close friends, including Lorainne Phelps, Al Morris and Jimmy Mills, many of whom often referred to Jane endearingly as "Mrs. G."

Born on October 18, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, Jane adored her mother, Bessie Merriman, who instilled the importance of education and hard work; qualities Jane embodied throughout her life. Jane graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science and worked as a pediatric and surgical nurse. Jane also met her husband, Ray, at Ohio State where they were both students. They relocated to Atlanta in the 1960's where they raised their children, whom Jane deeply cherished.

Jane will be forever remembered by her family and friends for the quiet evenings she spent listening to her jazz cassettes, her love of the deer and wildlife that lived in the woods surrounding her home, and the joy she brought to their lives in so many ways.

An intimate gathering of family and friends will be held in late spring. All those who loved Jane and wish to join are welcome.




