X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gussman, Susan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GUSSMAN (MILDRED), Susan H.

Susan H. Gussman (Mildred) was born on August 5, 1944, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at home while under care by ProMedica Hospice and Coastal Care Partners after a long fight with Fibromyalgia, following several surgeries. She graduated from Boyden High School and then attended Catawba College, in Salisbury, NC and Salisbury Business College. In 1964, she got a job at the World's Fair in NYC at the Sinclair Oil Pavilion selling souvenirs.

In 1965, she started work at Marathon Oil located in Rockefeller Center on 5th Avenue. While in NYC she developed a love for the big city and where she met her loving husband on a blind date in Greenwich Village. Bill and Sue were married in 1966 and lived first in Virginia at Fort Lee, in Hopewell, VA, later moving to Granite Quarry, NC, NYC, then Atlanta, and Saint Simons Island.

Sue played piano, loved music, especially Broadway shows, theater, the royal family, NY Times crossword puzzles, and helping anyone she could. She was involved in community theater as stage manager (Neighborhood Playhouse in Dunwoody) and was involved in social causes including helping organize support for the families of the missing children during the Atlanta Children's Murders between 1979-1981.

Sue began her faith journey as a Lutheran in Salisbury, NC. After marriage and moving to Atlanta, she joined the Shallowford Presbyterian Church where she and all her children were baptized. Later, after moving to Saint Simons Island, joined the Saint Simons Presbyterian Church. She later found her spiritual home in Judaism at the Temple Beth Tefilloh under Rabbi Rachel Bregman. Upon careful and extensive study she converted to Judaism.

She was the most generous, loving person you could ever have known. Her sense of humor could lift the lowest of spirits.

She was predeceased by her favorite cousin, Jimmy Isenhower. She is survived by her husband, Bill Gussman; four children, James (wife, Junko), Catharine (husband, Dale), Stuart, and Rachel. Also, her three grandchildren, Jonathan, Sara, and Kent. And her favorite cat, Tigger, her constant companion in her last days.

A special thank you to all her CNA caregivers: Dee her long serving weekday CNA, Ms. Sherrie who worked weekends and nights, Ms. TaMelia who assisted the family weekday evenings, Shaylynn who covered the weekend days, and Ms. Tammy our faithful night nurse.

A private service will be conducted at 2 PM, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, GA. Followed by a small family reception at the Grey Owl Inn on Saint Simons Island.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to support animal rescues; No Kill Glynn County and Glynn County Animal Shelter or to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that provides groceries and health care for organizations in all 50 states to help those suffering from life threatening illnesses. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

3321 Glynn Ave

Brunswick, GA

31520

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/brunswick-ga/edo-miller-and-sons-funeral-home/7133?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: Judge signs off on wayward juror’s 30-page essay10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA drops rail plans for Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor
4h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Doraville police officer charged with concealing Gwinnett 16-year-old’s death
5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders
19h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Cooper, Deborah
1h ago
Mercer, Lydia
1h ago
Veal, Lavada
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
15h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top