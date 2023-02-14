Gussman, Susan

GUSSMAN (MILDRED), Susan H.



Susan H. Gussman (Mildred) was born on August 5, 1944, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at home while under care by ProMedica Hospice and Coastal Care Partners after a long fight with Fibromyalgia, following several surgeries. She graduated from Boyden High School and then attended Catawba College, in Salisbury, NC and Salisbury Business College. In 1964, she got a job at the World's Fair in NYC at the Sinclair Oil Pavilion selling souvenirs.



In 1965, she started work at Marathon Oil located in Rockefeller Center on 5th Avenue. While in NYC she developed a love for the big city and where she met her loving husband on a blind date in Greenwich Village. Bill and Sue were married in 1966 and lived first in Virginia at Fort Lee, in Hopewell, VA, later moving to Granite Quarry, NC, NYC, then Atlanta, and Saint Simons Island.



Sue played piano, loved music, especially Broadway shows, theater, the royal family, NY Times crossword puzzles, and helping anyone she could. She was involved in community theater as stage manager (Neighborhood Playhouse in Dunwoody) and was involved in social causes including helping organize support for the families of the missing children during the Atlanta Children's Murders between 1979-1981.



Sue began her faith journey as a Lutheran in Salisbury, NC. After marriage and moving to Atlanta, she joined the Shallowford Presbyterian Church where she and all her children were baptized. Later, after moving to Saint Simons Island, joined the Saint Simons Presbyterian Church. She later found her spiritual home in Judaism at the Temple Beth Tefilloh under Rabbi Rachel Bregman. Upon careful and extensive study she converted to Judaism.



She was the most generous, loving person you could ever have known. Her sense of humor could lift the lowest of spirits.



She was predeceased by her favorite cousin, Jimmy Isenhower. She is survived by her husband, Bill Gussman; four children, James (wife, Junko), Catharine (husband, Dale), Stuart, and Rachel. Also, her three grandchildren, Jonathan, Sara, and Kent. And her favorite cat, Tigger, her constant companion in her last days.



A special thank you to all her CNA caregivers: Dee her long serving weekday CNA, Ms. Sherrie who worked weekends and nights, Ms. TaMelia who assisted the family weekday evenings, Shaylynn who covered the weekend days, and Ms. Tammy our faithful night nurse.



A private service will be conducted at 2 PM, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, GA. Followed by a small family reception at the Grey Owl Inn on Saint Simons Island.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to support animal rescues; No Kill Glynn County and Glynn County Animal Shelter or to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that provides groceries and health care for organizations in all 50 states to help those suffering from life threatening illnesses. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

