GURVEY, Leslie "Les"



Early Monday morning, February 28, 2022, Leslie Dean Gurvey, devoted husband, father, stepfather and grandfather passed away at the age of 80. Les was born on July 6, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, youngest son to Richard S. and Shirley Cooper Gurvey. He was a natural salesman, entrepreneur and quintessential handyman which was apparent since he was a kid; if it was broken he could fix it - if it needed to be built, he would make it. He loved volunteering for the Shriners, the Atlanta Jewish Community Center, Temple Sinai, and Camp Barney Medintz. If you knew him, he always had a story or skill you may not have known about - sometimes even surprising. He was known for his curiosity, congenial smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Les is survived by his wife, Lois Frank Gurvey, his children Andrew Gurvey of Atlanta and Jennifer Gurvey, of San Francisco and stepchildren Mark (Stacy) Frank and Missy Frank of Atlanta, in additional to 4 granddaughters, Dalia Gurvey, Hanna Gurvey, Mia Gurvey and Olivia Frank, his brother Dr. Michael (Marlana) Gurvey of Los Angeles. Funeral services will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:30 AM. Shiva will be held at The Gurvey home on Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9 PM. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Marcus JCC of Atlanta. Live stream available on the Dressler website. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

