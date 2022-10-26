ajc logo
GURLEY, Laura

Laura Haywood Gurley passed at her home in Lakemont, Georgia on October 22, 2022, after a brief illness.

A native of Atlanta and a sixth-generation Georgian, Mrs. Gurley was a graduate of Ridgeview High School and of the University of Georgia. She was born October 21, 1959, daughter of Betty Jo McDonald and Gene Thomas Haywood.

She was Chair of the Rabun County Tourism Development Authority, President of the Sky Valley POA, and President of the Rabun County Music Festival Association, founded by her father in 1999. She spent many years as an employee and Bible study leader at the First United Methodist Church in Alpharetta where she touched countless lives and enjoyed opportunities to share her faith with others.

She is survived by her husband, William O'Keeffe Gurley; sister, Nancy Sherman; children, Hank Gurley and his wife Elizabeth, of New York, New York; Lance Gurley and his wife Rebecca, of Dallas, Texas; Liza and Zach Eaves of Birmingham, Alabama; and by eleven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, GA., from 4 PM until 6 PM on Wednesday, October 26. There will be a graveside service at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at 11 AM Thursday followed by a reception at the Piedmont Driving Club. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Clayton First United Methodist Church Clayton First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 703 Clayton, GA 30525 or to the charity of your choice.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Beck Funeral Home

898 Highway 441 South

Clayton, GA

30525

https://www.beckfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

