GUNTER, Billy "Bill"



Billy "Bill" E. Gunter, age 94 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Hall Gunter; parents, Maurice and Effie Brown Gunter; brothers, Roy Gunter, Charles Gunter, Maurice Gunter. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Martha Williamson Gunter, Sugar Hill, GA; son, Billy S. Gunter, Sugar Hill, GA; Godchildren, Mitchell and Rachel Bernstein, Anthony Bernstein, Danielle Bernstein and fiancée. Keith Cherry; sister-in-law, Sara Lee Watts, NC; nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Gunter was born January 31, 1929 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a 1947 graduate of Dacula High School. He was also owner of Gunter Construction Company for 50 years with gas pipe lines. Mr. Gunter was a member of Buford Presbyterian Church and was a dedicated family man. He loved boating, traveling in his motor home. He also enjoyed living on Lake Lanier and being a pilot. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Buford Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rix Threadgill officiating. The family will have a Reception following the Funeral Service in the Reception Hall before the Interment. The Graveside will be held at 4:00 PM at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday evening at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Buford Presbyterian Church or to the Hi Hope Service Center in Lawrenceville, GA in Memory of Bill Gunter.



