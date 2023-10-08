GUNNIN, Robert Larry



Robert Larry Gunnin, age 75, of Sandy Springs, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2023. Larry was the beloved husband of Susan Marie Gunnin, nee Grogan, for 45 years; proud father of Kristin (Owen) Caldwell, and the late Kevin Robert Gunnin; adored grandfather of Robert Henry "Hank" Caldwell; cherished brother of Sheryl (Craig) Fielding of Hillsboro, NC; treasured son-in-law of Patricia Grogan of Chicago; fond uncle of seven nieces and nephews; and son of the late Bob and Lucy Gunnin.



Larry, a graduate of Georgia State University and a CPA, began his accounting career with Touche Ross and retired as CFO of Mikart, Inc. He was an enthusiastic volunteer in his community, serving as president of the Sandy Springs Mountaire Park Pool board and as treasurer of North Springs High School. He embodied all the best qualities of a Southern gentleman, being kind, polite, honest, generous, charming, and had a great sense of humor. He was a diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan, never missing a game until he fell for a brunette beauty from Chicago who set the wedding date for the weekend of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game (at home!), and he still married her.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the American Heart Association, or CAC (Community Assistance Center) in Sandy Springs, GA.



