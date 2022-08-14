GUNNELLS, Joel Hodges



Funeral services for Joel H. Gunnells, 82, will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:00 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. A reception will follow with interment at Arlington Cemetery, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Joe died at his home in Marietta on July 31, 2022. He was the son of the late Reverend Paul Gunnells and Cornelia Gunnells of College Park United Methodist Church. Joe attended Young Harris College and graduated from Emory University with a BBA in Accounting. As a CPA, he worked for The Coca-Cola Company, where he held various management positions including Budget Director, and Executive Assistant to CFO of the CCUSA Division. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deb; children, Paul (Carmela) Gunnells of Amherst, MA; Joel (Laurel) Gunnells of Tucker; Janet (Mark) Medlin of Suwanee; stepchildren Ted Ward of Marietta; Marcy (Bruce) Skillin of Marietta; grandchildren, Mia Hagye, twins Carina and Milena Gunnells, Emery Hagye, Elizabeth Gunnells, Joseph Gunnells, step grandchildren Sabrina Skillin and Sam Skillin; his sister, Faith (Andy) Campbell of Elgin, Il and various in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements are being made by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, (770) 428-1511 In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA, www.secure.aspca.org or St. Vincent de Paul, www.holyfamilycc.org/svdp A full obituary can be found on the website www.mayeswarddobbins.com

